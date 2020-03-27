Wyoming ASC cross-trains nursing staff, limits non-urgent services

Cody-based Northern Wyoming Surgical Center is cross-training its nursing staff to assist with staffing concerns, according to the Cody Enterprise.

On March 20, the ASC began offering call-in screenings to answer questions regarding COVID-19. It is limiting services to urgent cases only through April 5.

Northern Wyoming Surgical Center has 12 physician owners.

