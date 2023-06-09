Wisconsin VA physician fired for misdiagnosing patients 

Tomah (Wis.) Veterans Affairs Medical Center physician Mary Jo Lanska, MD, has been fired after accusations she misdiagnosed veterans suffering from brain injuries and other neurological disorders, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported June 8.

Dr. Lanska, who was fired May 16, performed disability exams on veterans seeking benefits for traumatic brain injury and other service-related injuries.

Last year, an investigative reporter from KARE 11 began interviewing several veterans with neurological conditions who claimed Dr. Lanska denied they were suffering from these conditions and they were thus denied disability benefits.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has since launched a review of Dr. Lanska's disability exams, which includes up to 1,000 claims. According to the report, around 600 veterans who received a disability exam from Dr. Lanska will be able to undergo a new exam.