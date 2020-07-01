Who leads Surgery Partners? 20 things to know

Surgery Partners is one of the largest ASC chains in the U.S. with more than 180 locations nationwide.

It has around 4,000 affiliated physicians that serve more than 600,000 patients annually. The company has also produced around 10 percent same-facility growth in the past five years.



Here are 20 things to know about the company's leadership team.



Executive Chairman of the Board: Wayne DeVeydt



1. Mr. DeVeydt became executive chairman of the board in January after spending two years as the company's CEO and director.



2. Prior to joining Surgery Partners, Mr. DeVeydt was vice president and CFO of Anthem for almost 10 years. During that time, he oversaw the company's financial operations.



3. In addition to his role at Surgery Partners, Mr. DeVeydt serves on the board of directors for NiSource and Myovant Sciences.



4. During his tenure, he led the company to nearly 8 percent same-facility revenue year-over-year in 2019 and built a new model for sustainable double-digit adjustable EBITDA growth.



5. In 2019, Mr. DeVeydt received $3.6 million in total compensation with base pay at $1.3 million, according to an SEC report highlighted by Salary.com.



CEO: Eric Evans



6. Mr. Evans became CEO and director of Surgery Partners in January after spending less than a year as executive vice president and COO.



7. Mr. Evans was president of hospital operations at Tenet Healthcare before joining Surgery Partners. He also spent time as CEO of Tenet's Texas region.



8. He earned an MBA from Harvard Business School.



9. In 2019, Mr. Evans earned $4.6 million in total compensation. His base pay was $435,157 and he received total equity of $3.9 million, according to an SEC report highlighted by Salary.com.



10. During his time as president of hospital operations at Tenet Healthcare, he oversaw 68 acute care hospitals and 161 hospital-affiliated facilities.



CFO: Tom Cowhey



11. Mr. Cowhey is executive vice president and CFO of Surgery Partners, a position he has held since April 2018, when he joined the company.



12. Mr. Cowhey has previous experience in financial management roles at Aetna and was CFO of the company's institution business portfolio, which includes Aetna's health plan business.



13. His leadership was integral in Surgery Partners increasing revenues by 3.4 percent to $1.8 billion in 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, revenues were up 5.8 percent year-over-year to $441 million.



14. In 2019, Mr. Cowhey reported nearly $2.9 million in total compensation. He received $469,030 in base pay and more than $2 million in total equity, according to an SEC filed highlighted on Salary.com.



15. He earned an MBA from Duke University Fuqua School of Business in Durham, N.C.



CAO: Jennifer Baldock



16. Ms. Baldock is executive vice president and chief administrative and development officer of Surgery Partners, a role she took on in February 2019 after joining the company as executive vice president and general counsel.



17. Ms. Baldock previously served as general counsel and chief compliance officer of Symbion, which Surgery Partners acquired in 2014.



18. Ms. Baldock has experience as assistant general counsel for Ambulatory Services of America and Renal Care Group.



19. In 2019, Ms. Baldock received $1.8 million total compensation, which includes 1.2 million in total equity. Her base pay was $440,481, according to an SEC filed highlighted on Salary.com.



20. She earned her JD from The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

