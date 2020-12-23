What to know about the $900B COVID-19 relief package & 3 more updates from Capitol Hill

After a $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill was sent to President Donald Trump and threatened to veto the bill unless changes were made.

Mr. Trump argued the $600 stimulus payment to Americans was "ridiculously low" and a "disgrace." He recommended a $2,000 payment. He also criticized Congress tying the bill into a larger spending plan. Read more.

Here are three other updates:

1. Here is everything you need to know about the $900 billion COVID-19 relief package.

2. U.S. Surgeon General Vice Adm. Jerome Adams, MD, said President Donald Trump hasn't received the COVID-19 vaccine yet. Dr. Adams said President Trump can't receive the vaccine because he received Regneron's antibody treatment in October while recovering from his COVID-19 infection. Read more.

3. The U.S. House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis subpoenaed HHS Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Director Robert Redfield, MD, to learn more about alleged political interference at the CDC. Read more.

