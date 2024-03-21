Virginia physician sentenced for prescribing, distributing over 1M oxycodone pills

Kirsten Ball, MD, a former physician in Arlington, Va., was sentenced to 10 years in prison for illegally prescribing and distributing more than 1 million oxycodone pills.

Dr. Ball directed her office manager to recruit other individuals to become pain patients of Dr. Ball's. She would then prescribe large quantities of oxycodone pills to them, according to a March 20 news release from the Justice Department.

Candie Calix, the office manager, sold tens of thousands of drugs prescribed by Dr. Ball.

Dr. Ball continued to prescribe oxycodone pills to patients who showed obvious signs of drug dependence, abuse, diversion and addiction; to patients who were arrested and convicted for selling illegal drugs; and to patients who asked for early refills. A government investigation identified that three of Dr. Ball's former patients died of drug overdoses.

When the Virginia Department of Health Professionals investigated Dr. Ball in 2014, 2015 and 2021, Dr. Ball falsified records to cover up that she was prescribing oxycodone to patients for no legitimate medical purpose.

Dr. Ball was also ordered to forfeit $750,000 and pay an additional $50,000 in community restitution on top of the prison sentence, the release said.