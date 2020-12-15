Vascular group opens ASC-office hybrid in Arizona — 3 details

A hybrid ASC and medical office facility opened in Peoria, Ariz., according to a Dec. 14 LinkedIn post by Archsol, an architecture and planning firm involved in the development.

Three quick points:

1. The 10,175-square-foot facility belongs to Peoria-basedTotal Vascular Care Centers, which specializes in peripheral artery disease treatment.

2. Services provided at the new location include interventional radiology, cardiology and vascular surgery.

3. A grand opening ceremony for Total Vascular's new facility was held Sept. 22.

