UnitedHealthcare grows by over $100B in 10 years

UnitedHealthcare Group currently has the highest price per share of any company listed on the Dow Jones, with its annual revenue growing by over $100 billion since 2012, according to a May 20 report from CNBC.

UnitedHealthcare is the largest healthcare conglomerate in the U.S. based on market revenue, and is even larger than the nation's largest bank, JPMorgan Chase.

UnitedHealthcare has grown through a smart acquisition strategy, starting with smaller deals instead of large acquisitions that are often blocked by regulators, according to the report. Instead, United has focused on vertical integration.

In October 2022, United completed a $7.8 billion merger with Change Healthcare.