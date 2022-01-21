UNC Health reschedules surgeries at ASC amid threat of severe winter weather 

Lumberton, N.C.-based UNC Health Southeastern is closing outpatient services and clinics on Jan. 21 amid the threat of severe winter weather, according to The Robesonian.

Nonurgent surgeries scheduled at the Surgery Center at Southeastern Health Park and UNC Health Southeastern, both in Lumberton, will be rescheduled to a later date. Services will return to normal operations on Jan. 22.

Freezing rain is expected and a winter weather advisory will be in effect for Lumberton from Jan. 21 at 12 a.m. to Jan. 22 at noon.