Truck crashes through Tennessee oral surgery center

A truck drove through the front window of the Center for Oral Facial and Implant Surgery Center in Chattanooga, Tenn., Aug. 20, the Chattanoogan reports.

The truck drove into the center's lobby and waiting room. The building was damaged and the driver sustained minor injuries, but no one in the center was hurt.

Police weren't clear on what caused the driver to go into the building.

The Chattanooga Building Inspector's Office will investigate the incident.

