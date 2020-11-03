Top ASCs in the South recognized by 'Newsweek'
Here are the top three ASCs in Southern states named in Newsweek's ranking of "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2021."
Alabama
No ASCs in Alabama were named.
Arkansas
No ASCs in Arkansas were named.
Delaware
No ASCs in Delaware were named.
Florida
- Surgical Care Affiliates-Boca Raton Outpatient Surgery and Laser Center
- Florida Medical Clinic-Florida Medical Clinic North Tampa
- Coral Gables Surgery Center (Miami)
Georgia
- Emory Healthcare-Emory Clinic at 1365 Clifton Road (Atlanta)
- Emory Healthcare-Emory Ambulatory Surgery Center (Atlanta)
- Surgery Center of Athens
Kentucky
No ASCs in Kentucky were named.
Louisiana
- Lake Surgery Center (Baton Rouge)
- Advanced Surgical Care of Baton Rouge
- Ochsner Health-Outpatient Surgery Suite (Slidell)
Maryland
- Johns Hopkins Endoscopy and Surgery Center (Columbia)
- Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates-AAMC Pavilion-Pasadena
- GastroIntestinal Diagnostic Center (Baltimore)
Mississippi
- St. Dominic Ambulatory Surgery Center (Jackson)
- Desoto Surgery Center (Southaven)
- Gastrointestinal Associates-Endoscopy Center Vicksburg
North Carolina
- Capital City Surgery Center (Raleigh)
- Surgical Care Affiliates-Charlotte Surgery Center-Museum Campus
- NHRMC Physician Group Endoscopy Center (Wilmington)
Oklahoma
No ASCs in Oklahoma were named.
South Carolina
- Surgical Care Affiliates-The Surgery Center at Midlands Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery (Columbia)
- Palmetto Surgery Center (Columbia)
- Surgical Care Affiliates-Spartanburg Surgery Center
Tennessee
- Methodist Germantown Surgery Center
- Baptist Germantown Surgery Center
- Saint Thomas Surgery Center-Midtown (Nashville)
Texas
- Surgical Care Affiliates-Texas Health Surgery Center Craig Ranch (McKinney)
- Baylor Scott and White SurgiCare-Denton
- Baylor Scott and White SurgiCare-North Dallas
Virginia
No ASCs in Virginia were named.
West Virginia
No ASCs in West Virginia were named.
