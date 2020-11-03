Top ASCs in the South recognized by 'Newsweek'

Here are the top three ASCs in Southern states named in Newsweek's ranking of "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2021."

Alabama

No ASCs in Alabama were named.

Arkansas

No ASCs in Arkansas were named.

Delaware

No ASCs in Delaware were named.

Florida

Surgical Care Affiliates-Boca Raton Outpatient Surgery and Laser Center Florida Medical Clinic-Florida Medical Clinic North Tampa Coral Gables Surgery Center (Miami)

Georgia

Emory Healthcare-Emory Clinic at 1365 Clifton Road (Atlanta) Emory Healthcare-Emory Ambulatory Surgery Center (Atlanta) Surgery Center of Athens

Kentucky

No ASCs in Kentucky were named.

Louisiana

Lake Surgery Center (Baton Rouge) Advanced Surgical Care of Baton Rouge Ochsner Health-Outpatient Surgery Suite (Slidell)

Maryland

Johns Hopkins Endoscopy and Surgery Center (Columbia) Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates-AAMC Pavilion-Pasadena GastroIntestinal Diagnostic Center (Baltimore)

Mississippi

St. Dominic Ambulatory Surgery Center (Jackson) Desoto Surgery Center (Southaven) Gastrointestinal Associates-Endoscopy Center Vicksburg

North Carolina

Capital City Surgery Center (Raleigh) Surgical Care Affiliates-Charlotte Surgery Center-Museum Campus NHRMC Physician Group Endoscopy Center (Wilmington)

Oklahoma

No ASCs in Oklahoma were named.

South Carolina

Surgical Care Affiliates-The Surgery Center at Midlands Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery (Columbia) Palmetto Surgery Center (Columbia) Surgical Care Affiliates-Spartanburg Surgery Center

Tennessee

Methodist Germantown Surgery Center Baptist Germantown Surgery Center Saint Thomas Surgery Center-Midtown (Nashville)

Texas

Surgical Care Affiliates-Texas Health Surgery Center Craig Ranch (McKinney) Baylor Scott and White SurgiCare-Denton Baylor Scott and White SurgiCare-North Dallas

Virginia

No ASCs in Virginia were named.

West Virginia

No ASCs in West Virginia were named.

