Top 15 gastroenterology prescriptions in 2021

Omeprazole was the most prescribed gastroenterology medication in 2021, according to claims data in a May report from Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare's insights are developed using healthcare commercial intelligence from its platform.

Here are the 15 most prescribed gastroenterology drugs of 2021 followed by their number of prescriptions:

1. Omeprazole: 1,915,024

2. Pantoprazole sodium: 1,880,406

3. Suprep Bowel Prep: 823,986

4. Famotidine: 689,141

5. Mesalamine: 459,002

6. Dicyclomine hydrochloride: 362,620

7. Linzess: 303,298

8. Sucralfate: 288,564

9. Esomeprazole magnesium: 246,664

10. Dexilant: 179,802

11. Clenpiq: 167,145

12. Plenvu: 165,619

13. Polyethylene glycol 3350, sodium chloride, sodium bicarbonate and potassium chloride with lemon flavor: 160,937

14. Humira: 156,764

15. Ondansetron: 155,670