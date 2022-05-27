Top 15 gastroenterology prescriptions in 2021

Omeprazole was the most prescribed gastroenterology medication in 2021, according to claims data in a May report from Definitive Healthcare.
Definitive Healthcare's insights are developed using healthcare commercial intelligence from its platform.
Here are the 15 most prescribed gastroenterology drugs of 2021 followed by their number of prescriptions:
1. Omeprazole: 1,915,024
2. Pantoprazole sodium: 1,880,406
3. Suprep Bowel Prep: 823,986
4. Famotidine: 689,141
5. Mesalamine: 459,002
6. Dicyclomine hydrochloride: 362,620
7. Linzess: 303,298
8. Sucralfate: 288,564
9. Esomeprazole magnesium: 246,664
10. Dexilant: 179,802
11. Clenpiq: 167,145
12. Plenvu: 165,619
13. Polyethylene glycol 3350, sodium chloride, sodium bicarbonate and potassium chloride with lemon flavor: 160,937
14. Humira: 156,764
15. Ondansetron: 155,670