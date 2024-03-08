The states with the largest gender pay gaps

New Hampshire has been named the state with the largest pay gap between men and women, with men earning an average of $18,044 more than their female counterparts annually, according to research from QRFY based on U.S. census data.
On average nationally, men earn $11,346.84 more than women every year, according to a March 8 press release sent to Becker's.
The 10 states with the largest gender pay gaps and the annual difference:
1. New Hampshire: $18,044
2. Utah: $17,528
3. North Dakota: $14,082
4. Virginia: $14,053
5. Louisiana: $14,048
6. Alabama: $13,770
7. Washington: $13,725
8. Colorado: $13,696
9. Indiana: $13,621
10. Idaho: $13,325