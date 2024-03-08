ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The states with the largest gender pay gaps

Claire Wallace -  

New Hampshire has been named the state with the largest pay gap between men and women, with men earning an average of $18,044 more than their female counterparts annually, according to research from QRFY based on U.S. census data. 

On average nationally, men earn $11,346.84 more than women every year, according to a March 8 press release sent to Becker's. 

The 10 states with the largest gender pay gaps and the annual difference: 

1. New Hampshire: $18,044 

2. Utah: $17,528 

3. North Dakota: $14,082 

4. Virginia: $14,053 

5. Louisiana: $14,048

6. Alabama: $13,770

7. Washington: $13,725

8. Colorado: $13,696 

9. Indiana: $13,621

10. Idaho: $13,325

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast