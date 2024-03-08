The states with the largest gender pay gaps

New Hampshire has been named the state with the largest pay gap between men and women, with men earning an average of $18,044 more than their female counterparts annually, according to research from QRFY based on U.S. census data.

On average nationally, men earn $11,346.84 more than women every year, according to a March 8 press release sent to Becker's.

The 10 states with the largest gender pay gaps and the annual difference:

1. New Hampshire: $18,044

2. Utah: $17,528

3. North Dakota: $14,082

4. Virginia: $14,053

5. Louisiana: $14,048

6. Alabama: $13,770

7. Washington: $13,725

8. Colorado: $13,696

9. Indiana: $13,621

10. Idaho: $13,325