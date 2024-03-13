The specialties that would give up pay for work/life balance

At least half of physicians working in 17 prominent health specialties are willing to give up a portion of their salary for a better work-life balance, according to Medscape's 2024 "Lifestyle and Happiness Reports," published in March.

Here are 17 physician specialties where at least half are willing to give up some of their pay for a better work/life balance, and the percentage of specialists willing to do so:

Orthopedists: 50%

Family physicians: 56%

Internists: 58%

Cardiologists: 53%

Anesthesiologists: 61%

Dermatologists: 53%

Endocrinologists: 53%

Emergency medicine physicians: 60%

Gastroenterologists: 55%

General surgeons: 52%

Intensivists: 50%

Nephrologists: 50%

Oncologists: 62%

Physiatrists: 57%

Radiologists: 60%

Urologists: 56%

OB-GYNs: 54%