The highest paid med school president of 2024

A new report has revealed the 10 highest paid private college presidents, with one medical school leader topping the list, according to a Feb. 15 report from The Chronicle of Higher Education.

Paul Klotman, MD, president of Baylor College of Medicine, earned a total of $2.8 million in 2021, surpassing salaries for presidents at 305 other private institutions.

The study looked at 312 private colleges that have yearly expenditures of $100 million or more.

Here are the 10 highest paid private college presidents and their annual salaries in 2021:

Amy Gutmann, PhD, University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia): $22.87 million*

Lee Bollinger, Columbia University (New York City): $3.87 million*

Andrew Hamilton, PhD, New York University (New York City): $3.55 million*

Carol Folt, PhD, University of Southern California (Los Angeles): $3.48 million

Robert Zimmer, PhD, University of Chicago: $3.43 million**

Stephen Klasko, MD, Thomas Jefferson University (Philadelphia): $3.42 million*

Paul Klotman, MD, Baylor College of Medicine (Houston): $2.79 million

Joseph Aoun, PhD, Northeastern University (Boston): $2.72 million

John Fry, Drexel University (Philadelphia): $2.60 million

Paula Wallace, Savannah (Ga.) College of Art and Design: $2.58 million

*No longer in the role of president.

**Dr. Zimmer died in May 2023.