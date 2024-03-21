The Change Healthcare cyberattack continues to plague physicians

On Feb. 21, Change Healthcare reported "enterprise-wide connectivity issues" that turned into a cybersecurity incident that rocked the U.S. health system.

Here are three recent updates on the situation that could affect physicians:

1. On March 19, a bipartisan group of nearly 100 federal lawmakers urged HHS to use its full authority to ensure payments are being made to hospitals, physicians and Medicare Advantage plans, along with state Medicaid programs.

2. Fitch Ratings said the Change Healthcare cyberattack could negatively affect the credit profiles of smaller healthcare providers, pharmacies and other companies that rely on the UnitedHealth Group subsidiary for services.

3. A survey from the American Hospital Association found that 94% of hospitals have felt financial impact from the Change Healthcare cyberattacks, and over half have reported a "significant or serious" impact.