The average cost of ASC care as compared to Medicare rates in 46 states

Sage Transparency, a healthcare transparency database from the Employee's Forum of Indiana, has determined the average facility price of ASCs in 46 states based on the Medicare reimbursement rate for services.

Wyoming is the most costly state, with ASC services costing an average of 555 percent of the Medicare reimbursement rate.

Sage's facility prices include the cost of inpatient and outpatient service fees but does not include physician fees. The numbers are based on data collected from over 2,000 ASCs nationwide.

Wyoming: 555 percent Alaska: 372 percent Wisconsin: 323 percent Iowa: 311 percent Nebraska: 290 percent South Dakota: 254 percent Vermont: 243 percent Indiana: 228 percent Montana: 220 percent New Jersey: 201 percent Texas: 199 percent Maine: 197 percent Illinois: 191 percent New Hampshire: 188 percent California: 183 percent Oregon: 183 percent New York: 180 percent Georgia: 177 percent North Carolina: 174 percent Massachusetts: 172 percent Kansas: 170 percent South Carolina: 170 percent Alabama: 166 percent Colorado: 163 percent Minnesota: 162 percent Connecticut: 161 percent Virginia: 161 percent Maryland: 158 percent Idaho: 156 percent New Mexico: 154 percent Louisiana: 152 percent Florida: 149 percent Missouri: 149 percent Utah: 145 percent Tennessee: 142 percent Oklahoma: 141 percent Pennsylvania: 140 percent Ohio: 140 percent Arizona: 138 percent Michigan: 135 percent Kentucky: 128 percent Washington: 126 percent Delaware: 121 percent Arkansas: 117 percent Rhode Island: 116 percent Nevada: 115 percent





