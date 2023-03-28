ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The average cost of ASC care as compared to Medicare rates in 46 states

Claire Wallace  

Sage Transparency, a healthcare transparency database from the Employee's Forum of Indiana, has determined the average facility price of ASCs in 46 states based on the Medicare reimbursement rate for services. 

Wyoming is the most costly state, with ASC services costing an average of 555 percent of the Medicare reimbursement rate. 

Sage's facility prices include the cost of inpatient and outpatient service fees but does not include physician fees. The numbers are based on data collected from over 2,000 ASCs nationwide. 

  1. Wyoming: 555 percent
  2. Alaska: 372 percent
  3. Wisconsin: 323 percent
  4. Iowa: 311 percent
  5. Nebraska: 290 percent
  6. South Dakota: 254 percent
  7. Vermont: 243 percent
  8. Indiana: 228 percent
  9. Montana: 220 percent
  10. New Jersey: 201 percent
  11. Texas: 199 percent
  12. Maine: 197 percent
  13. Illinois: 191 percent
  14. New Hampshire: 188 percent
  15. California: 183 percent
  16. Oregon: 183 percent
  17. New York: 180 percent
  18. Georgia: 177 percent
  19. North Carolina: 174 percent
  20. Massachusetts: 172 percent
  21. Kansas: 170 percent
  22. South Carolina: 170 percent
  23. Alabama: 166 percent
  24. Colorado: 163 percent
  25. Minnesota: 162 percent
  26. Connecticut: 161 percent
  27. Virginia: 161 percent
  28. Maryland: 158 percent
  29. Idaho: 156 percent
  30. New Mexico: 154 percent
  31. Louisiana: 152 percent
  32. Florida: 149 percent
  33. Missouri: 149 percent
  34. Utah: 145 percent
  35. Tennessee: 142 percent
  36. Oklahoma: 141 percent
  37. Pennsylvania: 140 percent
  38. Ohio: 140 percent
  39. Arizona: 138 percent
  40. Michigan: 135 percent
  41. Kentucky: 128 percent
  42. Washington: 126 percent
  43. Delaware: 121 percent
  44. Arkansas: 117 percent
  45. Rhode Island: 116 percent
  46. Nevada: 115 percent



