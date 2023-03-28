The average cost of ASC care as compared to Medicare rates in 46 states

Sage Transparency, a healthcare transparency database from the Employee's Forum of Indiana, has determined the average facility price of ASCs in 46 states based on the Medicare reimbursement rate for services.
Wyoming is the most costly state, with ASC services costing an average of 555 percent of the Medicare reimbursement rate.
Sage's facility prices include the cost of inpatient and outpatient service fees but does not include physician fees. The numbers are based on data collected from over 2,000 ASCs nationwide.
- Wyoming: 555 percent
- Alaska: 372 percent
- Wisconsin: 323 percent
- Iowa: 311 percent
- Nebraska: 290 percent
- South Dakota: 254 percent
- Vermont: 243 percent
- Indiana: 228 percent
- Montana: 220 percent
- New Jersey: 201 percent
- Texas: 199 percent
- Maine: 197 percent
- Illinois: 191 percent
- New Hampshire: 188 percent
- California: 183 percent
- Oregon: 183 percent
- New York: 180 percent
- Georgia: 177 percent
- North Carolina: 174 percent
- Massachusetts: 172 percent
- Kansas: 170 percent
- South Carolina: 170 percent
- Alabama: 166 percent
- Colorado: 163 percent
- Minnesota: 162 percent
- Connecticut: 161 percent
- Virginia: 161 percent
- Maryland: 158 percent
- Idaho: 156 percent
- New Mexico: 154 percent
- Louisiana: 152 percent
- Florida: 149 percent
- Missouri: 149 percent
- Utah: 145 percent
- Tennessee: 142 percent
- Oklahoma: 141 percent
- Pennsylvania: 140 percent
- Ohio: 140 percent
- Arizona: 138 percent
- Michigan: 135 percent
- Kentucky: 128 percent
- Washington: 126 percent
- Delaware: 121 percent
- Arkansas: 117 percent
- Rhode Island: 116 percent
- Nevada: 115 percent