Washington, D.C., is the lowest-paying metropolitan area for physicians in 2024, according to Doximity's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report," published May 23.

The lowest-paid metropolitan areas were determined by reviewing compensation rates adjusted for the total cost of living across metro areas.

The 10 lowest-paying locations for physicians:

1. Washington, D.C.

2. Boston

3. Denver

4. Seattle

5. New York City

6. Portland, Ore.

7. San Francisco

8. Baltimore

9. Providence, R.I.

10. San Diego