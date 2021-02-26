Texas surgeon gets 10 years in prison for fraud; 76% of physicians leave North Carolina hospital after pay cuts & more

Five recent stories about physicians:

1. Mark Kuper, MD, a spine surgeon and owner of Texas Center for Orthopedic and Spinal Disorders in Fort Worth, was sentenced Feb. 25 to 10 years in prison for his role in a $10 million healthcare fraud scheme. Click here to read the full article.



2. Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis named Ryan Calfee, MD, director of hand and microsurgery, the school said Feb. 25. Click here to read the full article.



3. At least 55 physicians have left Ashville, N.C.-based Mission Health since Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare acquired it in February 2019, according to a Feb. 23 report from ABC affiliate WLOS. One of Mission Health's hospitals, Transylvania Regional Hospital in Brevard, N.C., reported 16 of its 21 physicians decided to leave this year after being offered contracts with 10 percent to 25 percent pay cuts. Click here to read the full article.



4. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth and Philadelphia-based Rothman Orthopaedic Institute broke ground on a $100 million facility in Orlando, Fla., according to a Feb. 23 Fox 35 report. The 12-story building will be on AdventHealth's Health Village campus and serve as Rothman's headquarters in Florida. Click here to read the full story.



5. William O'Neill, MD, donated $1 million to Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System's Heart & Vascular Institute for research, according to a Feb. 17 news release. Dr. O'Neill is director of the health system's center for structural heart disease. Click here to read the full article.

More articles on physicians:

Physician pay under Stark Law's final rule: 4 takeaways on fair market value

2 physicians indicted in opioid scheme linked to 6 patient overdose deaths

Employed vs. independent cardiologist pay in 5 big cities





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.