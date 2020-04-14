Texas hospital could resume some elective surgeries — 4 insights

Midland (Texas) Memorial Hospital plans to resume some elective procedures in two to three weeks, the Midland Reporter-Telegram reports.

What you should know:

1. Despite the return of some procedures, hospital CEO Russell Meyers said the department was still more than a month away from being fully restored.

2. The hospital wants to take a slow and steady ramp-up to resuming procedures on a specialty-by-specialty basis.

3. Mr. Meyers said he doesn't want the elective procedures to overwhelm social distancing expectations and wants to continue preserving personal protective equipment.

4. COVID-19 is expected to peak in Texas in mid-April. He added that the models assume social distancing protocols are followed through at least May.

