Texas hospital could resume some elective surgeries — 4 insights
Midland (Texas) Memorial Hospital plans to resume some elective procedures in two to three weeks, the Midland Reporter-Telegram reports.
What you should know:
1. Despite the return of some procedures, hospital CEO Russell Meyers said the department was still more than a month away from being fully restored.
2. The hospital wants to take a slow and steady ramp-up to resuming procedures on a specialty-by-specialty basis.
3. Mr. Meyers said he doesn't want the elective procedures to overwhelm social distancing expectations and wants to continue preserving personal protective equipment.
4. COVID-19 is expected to peak in Texas in mid-April. He added that the models assume social distancing protocols are followed through at least May.
