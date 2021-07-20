Surgeon named director of New York hospital's ASC

Eastern Niagara Hospital has appointed ophthalmologist Charles Fetterman, MD, medical director of Niagara Regional Surgery Center in Lockport, N.Y., the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal reported July 19..

Dr. Fetterman joined the hospital's medical staff in 2002 and has been a surgeon at the ASC since it opened in 2014.

"He was instrumental in helping to establish ENH's ambulatory surgery center and has served as a leader at the facility since its inception," Anne McCaffrey, the hospital's president and CEO, told the publication. "Dr. Fetterman's expertise as a surgeon, care for patients and his commitment to ENH and the community will serve as the perfect fit for NRSC's growth."

Outpatient procedures provided at the surgery center include orthopedic surgery, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, general surgery, pain management and gynecology.

Dr. Fetterman also operates an outpatient practice with ophthalmologist Andrea Buccilli, MD, in Lockport.