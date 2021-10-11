South Carolina ASC adds robotic surgery

OrthoSC recently began offering robotic outpatient knee surgeries at its Carolina Bone & Joint Surgery Center in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The ASC added DePuy Synthes' Velys Robotic-Assisted Solution, the organization said Oct. 7.

Velys is a table-mounted device intended to help surgeons navigate accurate bony cuts without the need for preoperative imaging.

The system uses advanced planning capabilities to help accurately resect bones that align and position the implant relative to the soft tissue during total knee replacement.