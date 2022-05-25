Salary or productivity? Surgeon pay by compensation method

Surgeons across the country have varying pay depending on their compensation method and their practice's ownership, according to a May 2022 MGMA report.

The report looks at data from more than 192,000 physicians across more than 7,700 organizations. The data examines national and regional trends in compensation, work relative value units and more.

Surgeons in physician-owned practices who make all of their money from salary earn the least, while those in hospital- and health system-owned practices who are paid by a combination of productivity measurements and quality metrics earn the most.

Surgeon pay, organized by ownership and compensation method:

Physician-owned practices

100 percent salary: $391,253

100 percent productivity or equal share: $523,430

50 percent or more salary plus quality metrics: $484,909

50 percent or more production plus quality metrics: $552,372

Other compensation plan: $559,790

Hospital- and health system-owned practices

100 percent salary: $493,874

100 percent productivity or equal share: $512,476

50 percent or more salary plus quality metrics: $518,059

50 percent or more production plus quality metrics: $565,641

Other compensation plan: $519,466