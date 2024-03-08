R1 named top EHR for ambulatory providers

KLAS Research ranked R1 as the best ambulatory RCM service in its 2024 Best in KLAS Software and Services awards.

R1 was recognized as the best RCM service that's EHR-agnostic, according to the report. R1 was followed by National Medical Billing Services' ASC services.

The best EHR-associated ambulatory RCM service was CompuGroup Medical US. It was also ranked alongside Athenahealth, NextGen Healthcare and Greenway Health.

KLAS recognized companies under other ambulatory care-related categories including Ambulatory EHR: Health System Owned, Ambulatory EHR: Independent, Ambulatory Ophthalmology EHR, Ambulatory Pediatric Solutions and Ambulatory Surgery Center Solutions.

Access the full report, with additional software rankings for inpatient care, security, consulting and more here.