Police investigate bomb threat at California surgery center

The Simi Valley Police Department is investigating a bomb threat made at a surgery center in California, the VC Star reported March 26.

Police responded to the threat on the morning of March 26 after staff found threatening letters outside the building. The letter was vague but reportedly told staff at the center to run, according to Sgt. Travis Coffey, who also said investigators will test the letter for DNA and other evidence.

The surgery center involved in the incident was not named in the report.