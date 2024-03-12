Physician to pay $95K to resolve fraud allegations 

A physician in Philadelphia will pay $95,000 to resolve allegations he ordered medically unnecessary genetic testing for Medicare beneficiaries.

From August 2018 to May 2020, Nishi Patel, MD, referred more than 400 patients for medically unnecessary tests, according to a March 11 news release from the Justice Department.

He allegedly had no relationship with these patients, never examined them and made the referrals based on brief telemedicine consultations. Some tests cost thousands of dollars per patient, according to the report.