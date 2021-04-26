Physician RVUs dropped 8.4% in 2020 & 4 other report notes

The pandemic disrupted physician practice volume, revenue and work relative value units last year, but the Physician Flash Report from Kaufman Hall shows there are signs of recovery.

The report includes data from Axiom's comparative analytics from Syntellis Performance Solutions, which has data from almost 100,000 providers.

Five takeaways:

1. Median investment or subsidy per physician full-time employee hit $239,656, up 6.8 percent.

2. Physician work relative value units per full time employee dropped 8.4 percent.

3. Net revenue per physician work relative value unit was up 1.4 percent.

4. Physician compensation per full-time employee was down 1.6 percent, to $303,181.

5. Total direct expense per physician full-time employee dropped nearly 5 percent, to $782,518.

