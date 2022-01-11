Physician pleads guilty to $500K theft from employer, gets 2 years in prison

Walter Stynik, DO, was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his former employer.

Three details:



1. Dr. Stynik pleaded guilty to stealing checks from the New Jersey medical practice where he was employed between May 2013 and April 2018, before he earned his medical degree.



2. According to court documents, Dr. Stynik forged his employer's signature on stolen checks to pay his credit card bills. Over five years, Dr. Stynik stole more than $500,000.



3. On Jan. 10, Dr. Stynik was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of supervised release. He is also required to pay $415,995 in restitution.