Physician pay is increasing in these 23 specialties

Physicians in 23 specialties saw increases in pay in 2024, on par with the general rise in physician pay, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report," published April 12.

Here are the 23 specialties that saw pay increases:

Physical medicine and rehabilitation: +11%

Neurology: +10%

Nephrology: +9%

Allergy and immunology: +9%

Emergency medicine: +8%

Dermatology: +8%

Pathology: +8%

Ophthalmology: +6%

Family medicine: +6%

Psychiatry: +5%

Pulmonary medicine: +5%

Public health and preventive medicine: +5%

Anesthesiology: +5%

Pediatrics: +4%

OB-GYN: +4%

General surgery: +3%

Internal medicine: +3%

Radiology: +3%

Cardiology: +3%

Rheumatology: +2%

Urology: +2%

Gastroenterology: +2%

Oncology: +<1%