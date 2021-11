Physician Partners of America wants to expand its ASC presence in Florida, the pain management practice said Nov. 11.

The Tampa, Fla.-based chain said it plans to add ASCs through 2023 in Orange Park, West Palm Beach and other cities on the state's east coast to help curb opioid overuse and overdoses.

Physician Partners of America operates 26 pain management clinics and ASCs in Florida, Texas and California.