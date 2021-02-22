Physician charged in patient's overdose death; Alabama system drops physician group's contract after 15 years & more

Five updates on physicians:

1. New York physician Sudipt Deshmukh was charged with manslaughter in the second degree and faces felonies related to the overdose death of a patient after he allegedly prescribed a lethal mix of opioids and other controlled substances. He also faces healthcare fraud charges, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Feb. 19. Click here to read the full report.



2. DCH Health System in Tuscaloosa, Ala., declined to renew its contract with Pinnacle Physician Group, a Northport, Ala.-based practice with 10 physicians, according to a news report from the local outlet WBRC. Pinnacle Physician Group has contracted with the health system for around 15 years. Click here to read the full report.



3. Timothy Barnett, MD, was named president of Cleveland Clinic Lutheran Hospital, according to a Feb. 18 news release. He was chief medical officer of Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital before stepping into his new role. Click here to read the full report.



4. Great Neck, N.Y.-based Orthopaedic Associates of Manhasset, a 15-physician group with three locations, joined Spire Orthopedics, a newly formed practice management company. Spire now has three practices within its network that covers 50 physicians. Click here to read the full report.



5. Lonnie Rhea Douglas, MD, chief of sports medicine at the University of Louisville (Ky.) School of Medicine faces federal charges of conspiring to obtain and distribute unapproved human growth hormone. The charges were filed on Feb. 18. Click here to read the full report.

