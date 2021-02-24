Philadelphia physician stabbed on the job; thousands of physicians can't get into residencies & more

Five recent stories about physicians:

1. A female physician at Pennsylvania Hospital was stabbed in the head and neck, allegedly by a patient she was treating Feb. 23, according to Philadelphia police. The physician has been treated and discharged from the hospital, and the patient has been taken into custody, police said. Click here to read the full article.

2. Orthopedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center performed surgery on professional golfer Tiger Woods, who was injured in a car accident Feb. 23. The surgeons stabilized comminuted open fractures in his legs and injuries to his foot and ankle bones. Click here to read the full article.

3. As many as 10,000 physicians are "chronically unmatched" from residency programs despite having medical degrees, according to The New York Times. The residency programs use such tools as the Electronic Residency Application Service to filter thousands of applications, rejecting those who have low test scores or who are not recent graduates. Click here to read the full article.

4. The physician group of Oklahoma City-based OU Health, OU Physicians, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, have not finalized a new contract agreement as a Feb. 28 deadline looms. The physicians are seeking a reimbursement increase, calling the current contract rates unsustainable. Click here to read the full article.

5. The U.S. Supreme Court decided not to review a case alleging RollinsNelson, a healthcare management company, violated the False Claims Act by seeking payment for medically unnecessary hospital admissions. The case's central question was whether Medicare reimbursement claims for inpatient hospital care could be "false" based on a review of medical records challenging the admitting physician's medical opinion. Click here to read the full article.

More articles on healthcare:

Physician charged in patient's overdose death; Alabama system drops physician group's contract after 15 years & more

Employed vs. independent orthopedic surgeon pay in 5 big cities

After 121 hospital sales over 6 years, CHS doubles down on ASC, outpatient growth





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.