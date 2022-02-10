Outpatient medical center latest addition to development company's portfolio

Montrose, Colo.-based development company Colorado Outdoors is planning to add a 50,000-square-foot medical center to its campus, according to Montrose Press.

The project is a partnership between Colorado Outdoors, private surgeon groups and a national specialty provider. The initial estimated cost for the project is around $30 million.

Colorado Outdoors' focus is on revitalizing the Uncompahgre River corridor in Montrose.

The Colorado Outdoors Medical Center will offer outpatient care, specialty surgeries, oncology, urgent care, imaging and other healthcare services.

 

