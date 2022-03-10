Omicron subvariant doubling every week in US & 4 more updates 

Here are five COVID-19 updates from the last two weeks:

1. Cases of the omicron subvariant BA.2 are doubling every week in the U.S., according to variant proportion estimates from the CDC. Here are five things to know.

2. CDC data shows nearly 17 million people in the U.S. received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot as their primary vaccination. The shot has since seemingly disappeared from the nation's discourse on vaccination guidance, leaving many with questions.

3. The White House released a COVID-19 preparedness plan March 2 centered on living with the virus while continuing to combat it. The debut of the 96-page plan coincides with falling COVID-19 cases in the U.S., which President Joe Biden mentioned during his State of the Union address to Congress on March 1.

4. The CDC eased indoor mask guidance Feb. 25, now relying on how COVID-19 is affecting a community's healthcare system — rather than transmission rates alone — as a guide for mask recommendations.

5. None of the COVID-19 funding Congress previously provided to HHS remains unallocated, including funding for vaccines, testing and therapeutics.