Ohio urology ASC among first to perform robotic prostatectomy

Columbus-based Central Ohio Urology Surgery Center is the first ASC in Central Ohio, and one of the first in the nation, to perform a robotic prostatectomy, the center said Oct. 19.

The ASC said it is one of the only outpatient centers in the nation to offer robotic urologic surgeries. The prostate cancer patient was able to go home the same day, the center said.

Ronney Abaza, MD, the physician who performed the surgery, said some cancer patients can't afford to delay their surgery until the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, and taking surgeries out of the hospital setting reduces much of that risk.

"Allowing our patients to have their cancer surgery at an outpatient surgery center and then go home the same day removes most of the anxiety these patients feel," Dr. Abaza said.

The Central Ohio Urology Surgery Center offers outpatient robotic surgeries including prostatectomy, nephrectomy, partial nephrectomy, adrenalectomy, pyeloplasty/ureteral reconstruction and sacrocolpopexy.