Ohio physician sentenced to prison for illegal opioid distribution 

A physician who practiced in Sandusky, Ohio, was sentenced to three and a half years of prison and one year of house arrest for illegally dispensing narcotics to patients.

From January 2010 to August 2018, Gregory Gerber, MD, 58, repeatedly prescribed controlled substances — including fentanyl, oxycodone and oxymorphone — without a legitimate medical purpose, the Justice Department said in a March 14 news release.

Dr. Gerber also received $175,000 from writing 835 prescriptions for Subsys, a branded formulation of fentanyl manufactured by Insys Therapeutics, between 2013 and 2016.