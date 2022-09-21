New York City to end vaccine mandates for private employers

New York City will end its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers on Nov. 1, according to a Sept. 20 report from CBS News.

In December 2021, Mayor Eric Adams required all private businesses and employers to ban unvaccinated employees from coming into the workplace for in-person work.

The ban gave an exemption to professional athletes and entertainers.

Private businesses in the city will be allowed to maintain their own vaccine requirements. Vaccines are still required for most city employees, who are being fired by the hundreds for refusing the shot, according to the report.