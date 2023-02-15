New Jersey office manager pleads guilty in amphetamine distribution scheme 

A former office manager of a Newark, N.J.-based medical practice admitted to conspiring with a physician to distribute prescription amphetamine to patients, the Justice Department said Feb. 15.

Noel DeLeon, 55, was charged with one count of knowingly and intentionally conspiring to distribute dextroamphetamine-amphetamine, or Adderall, without a legitimate medical purpose.

From January 2018 to March 2021, Mr. DeLeon worked as an office manager for a medical practice owned by a physician. The physician performed no meaningful evaluation of patients, kept inadequate patient records and, in some cases, no patient files were kept, according to the Justice Department.

After prescribing medications, Mr. DeLeon or the physician would collect a cash payment from the patient before providing the prescriptions. For refills, patients would contact Mr. DeLeon on his personal cellphone. He would then order the prescription refill at the pharmacy and collect payments from patients.

Mr. DeLeon is scheduled to be sentenced June 22, the Justice Department said.