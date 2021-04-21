Michigan police search physician's practice

A Port Huron, Mich.-based medical practice was searched by state police April 20 as part of an active investigation, according the Times Herald.

Three details:

1. The Michigan state police's diversion task force obtained a warrant and searched the practice of Charbal Bazo, MD.

2. Dr. Bazo is an internal medicine physician and is a provider at Lake Huron Medical Center. He also sees patients at his walk-in clinic.

3. The police did not provide any other details about the investigation and did not make any arrests.

More articles on physicians:

Anesthesiologist among 2 dead in Tesla crash near Houston

Why the medical director of Walmart's 1st health clinic left for private practice

10 states with the most employed physicians





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.