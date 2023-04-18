Michigan physician pleads guilty to illegal oxycodone distribution

Michigan physician Scott Cooper, MD, pleaded guilty April 17 to illegally distributing more than 7,000 oxycodone pills.

According to court documents, Dr. Cooper practiced as a primary care physician at Comprehensive Medical Associates in West Bloomfield, Mich., from 2013 through 2018, where he treated patients who sought prescription drug-controlled substances including oxycodone, hydrocodone, methadone, alprazolam and dextroamphetamine-amphetamine.

Dr. Cooper admitted to not wanting to see his controlled substance patients and continued to prescribe controlled substances without seeing them, according to an April 17 news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

The count of conviction relates to a prescription written in October 2017 for 120 dosage units of oxycodone for a patient in prison for whom Dr. Cooper continued to write monthly prescriptions despite not seeing them for nearly three years.

Dr. Cooper has not been able to write prescriptions since June 2020 due to bond conditions and will face a sentence of at least 44 months in prison, the release said.