Michigan hospital using surgery center as COVID-19 testing site

Ypsilanti, Mich.-based Saint Joseph Mercy Health System has set up COVID-19 testing sites at four locations in Michigan, including at one of its surgery centers, local ABC affiliate WXYZ reports.

What you should know:

1. The health system is using its outpatient surgery center in Ann Arbor, Mich., as a testing site.

2. Saint Joseph also established sites in Livingston, Oakland and Livonia, Mich.

3. The sites are only testing patients if they meet CDC and state testing criteria that includes having a fever above 100 degrees and a cough or shortness of breath.

