Michigan ASC performs 1st surgery with robot

Beaumont Hospital Trenton (Mich.) relocated a da Vinci Xi robotic system to its ASC and performed its first robotic surgery Jan. 6.

The robot was relocated to the Trenton Surgery Center, where Raymond Laird, MD, was the ASC's physician to perform the surgery, Jennifer Kuschinsky, the hospital's director of surgical services and ambulatory surgery, said.

The da Vinci Xi, used in minimally invasive outpatient procedures, allows for smaller incision sites, fewer complications and faster recovery.