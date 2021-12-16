Medtronic partners with Virtua Health to optimize ASC patient care

Medical devicemaker Medtronic is partnering with Marlton, New Jersey health system Virtua Health to improve care delivery for southern New Jersey residents, according to a Dec. 16 Philadelphia Business Journal report.

The five-year partnership will focus on helping patients who live in underserved communities or face systemic barriers to care, the report said. It will include two key initiatives: heart health and outpatient care continuity.

The companies are looking to optimize patient care in ASCs and other outpatient settings. Through the partnership, they plan to expand Virtua Health's "hospital-at-home" program, which is designed to reduce strain on the health system by allowing patients to heal at home.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.