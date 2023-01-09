Medical office building reopens following water damage closure

On Dec. 24, the OhioHealth Balgreen medical office building was forced to close after experiencing water damage due to freezing temperatures, according to a Jan. 9 report from Mansfield News Journal.

The practices and services within the building were forced to close or relocate for the last two weeks due to the closure.

The building has finally reopened, and practices continue to return. The dermatology practice of Christ Ticoras, MD, reopened Jan. 9. OhioHealth Laboratory Services will rejoin the building on Jan. 10, with OhioHealth Anti-Coagulation Clinic rejoining on Jan. 12.

The remaining practices will stay at their temporary locations for now, until more repairs are complete.