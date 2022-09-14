Medical Group Management Association expresses support for 2022 Medicare Providers Act

The Medical Group Management Association has announced its support for the Supporting Medicare Providers Act of 2022 in a Sept. 13 statement from the association's senior vice president of government affairs, Anders Gilberg.

The association believes that the act is a great first step to addressing the predicted Medicare physician payment crisis, and it would offset the 4.42 percent cut in Medicare payments.

The association emphasized how hard medical groups have already been hit, with high inflation and severe worker shortages, and how Medicare payment reimbursement rates are falling far below the costs of providing care.

"MGMA additionally calls on Congress to provide an inflationary update based on the Medicare economic index and address the 4 percent statutory pay-as-you-go sequester," Mr. Gilberg wrote. "Moving forward we must find long-term, sustainable solutions to address quality and payment that will support the nation’s medical group practices in their mission to deliver only the highest quality care to the most vulnerable Americans."