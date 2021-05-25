Medical assistant sentenced for embezzling $11K from Pennsylvania practice

A former employee at a physician's office in DuBois, Pa., was sentenced to jail for admitting to embezzling over $11,000 from the practice, according to a report in The Progress, a Community Media Group publication.

Chelsea Spyres, 31, had been a medical assistant at the unnamed physician's office for six years before her employment was terminated in December 2019.

In January 2020, DuBois police officers interviewed Ms. Spyres, and she admitted to stealing $11,214 in petty cash and bank deposits from the practice and falsifying records between June 2017 and November 2019, according to the report.

She pleaded guilty to embezzlement and was sentenced to 45 days to a year in jail May 24. Ms. Spyres also was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution, among other payments.