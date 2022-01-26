Kentucky physician pleads guilty to $887K tax evasion: 3 details

A physician in Danville, Ky., pleaded guilty to underreporting income earned from his practice to the IRS over a four-year period.

Three details:

1. Christopher Marek, MD, said he didn't report the direct payments he received from patients as income on his tax returns and only partially listed payments from insurance companies.

2. From April 2015 to June 2019, Dr. Marek failed to list more than $887,000 he received, and he didn't pay $283,687 owed to the federal government as a result.

3. Dr. Marek was indicted in June 2021 and pleaded guilty Jan. 25. His sentencing is scheduled for May 6.