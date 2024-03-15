Kansas surgeon can be sued for removing wrong organ, court rules 

The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled that a former patient of Topeka-based Stormont Vail Health can continue her suit against the hospital and a physician who removed the incorrect organ, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported March 13.

According to the report, the patient sued after she had a surgery to remove her adrenal gland and Nason Lui, MD, removed a part of her pancreas. Courts have been divided about whether a medical expert was required to decide if a physician violated a standard of care in this scenario, as Kansas law typically requires plaintiffs to order expert testimony in malpractice cases unless there is a common sense exception.

A county district court ruled against the patient because she lacked a medical expert, but the court of appeals reversed the decision in July.

The physician and hospital appealed it to the state Supreme Court, which ruled in a tie, allowing the lower court ruling to stand and the patient to sue.

