Johns Hopkins ASCs to remain in CareFirst BCBS network

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine has reached an agreement with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield to keep its ASCs in the CareFirst network.

Johns Hopkins' ASCs, physicians, nurses and caregivers will all remain in the network, according to an Oct. 26 report on the system's website.

In a letter to the Johns Hopkins Medicine community, Theodore DeWeese, CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine, and Kevin Sowers, president of the Johns Hopkins Health System, said that while negotiations are never pleasant, they were necessary to ensure a fair and sustainable pay rate was being provided by CareFirst.

"Over the next few days, we will follow up with patients who have CareFirst health insurance, and we will adjust the messaging on our website, at our call center and across social media to reflect this resolution," the letter read. "We intend to keep the designated call center open for a couple of days, as we anticipate patient questions will continue to come in."