A physician from Edwardsville, Ill., pleaded guilty to a fraud scheme involving reimbursements for nursing home services.

From October 2016 through September 2018, Philip Greene, MD, documented misrepresentations in medical notes for nursing home patients for services he did not perform, according to a March 6 news release from the Justice Department.

The Medicare false claims totaled $20,000 and included claims for patients who were deceased at the time of the billed services.