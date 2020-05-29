Illinois health system with surgery center resumes pre-COVID-19 operations — 3 insights

Waukegan, Ill.-based Vista Health System resumed services that were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lake County Journal reports.

What you should know:

1. The health system began restoring services disrupted by COVID-19 May 11, taking a phase approach.

2. The system is screening patients before and at the time they seek care in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

3. Lindenhurst Surgery Center, part of Vista Health System, also resumed services.

